AI and Robotics Brand UBTECH Showcases Innovations in AI Education at UK' s BETT Show

(Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/(/'ju:bi:'tek/) (09880.HK), a leading AI andcompany with global recognition, made its debut at the Britishal Training and Technology) in London ,January 24-26,casing its latest innovation in AI. In recent years, AIhas enhanced traditional STEAM learning, offering holistic solutions to nurture innovative talents for the impending AI era.AISolutionsAIamalgamates AI knowledge, applications, programming, computation, and innovative thinking with cutting-edge technology. Grounded in the Pedagogy-Space-Technology (PST) framework, the 5E ...

The team paid a visit to UC Berkeley's Mechanical Systems Control Lab, supervised by Professor Masayoshi Tomizuka, who is also the Co-Director of Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics, InnoHK. The ...Indonesia has awarded local defence company PT Republik Defensindo the contract to procure an initial batch of Atmaca anti-ship guided missiles from Turkey, Janes ...It involves the participation of 20 female students at the IIT Mandi campus, in conjunction with the Institute's Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR). Beyond technical assistance, ...