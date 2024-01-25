AI and Robotics Brand UBTECH Showcases Innovations in AI Education at UK's BETT Show (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/
UBTECH(/'ju:bi:'tek/) (09880.HK), a leading AI and Robotics company with global recognition, made its debut at the British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT) in London ,January 24-26, Showcasing its latest innovation in AI Education. In recent years, AI Education has enhanced traditional STEAM learning, offering holistic solutions to nurture innovative talents for the impending AI era. UBTECH AI Education Solutions UBTECH AI Education amalgamates AI knowledge, applications, programming, computation, and innovative thinking with cutting-edge technology. Grounded in the Pedagogy-Space-Technology (PST) framework, the 5E ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
