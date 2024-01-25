AEW : Young Bucks a tutto campo - dalla sfida a Sting al loro ruolo di EVPs e una frecciatina a CM Punk
La scorsa settimana gli Young Bucks hanno fatto il loro ritorno a Dynamite dopo un mesetto di assenza, nuovo look per i fratelli e soprattutto ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Sting avrebbe scelto personalmente gli Young Bucks come suoi ultimi avversari - il report
Nel pomeriggio italiano, il Wrestling Observer ha chiarito la situazione riguardo alla sfida degli Young Bucks nei confronti di Sting e Darby ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Sting vince lo Stanley Weston Award - il più importante premio rilasciato dal PWI
Il Pro Wrestling Illustrated è senza alcun dubbio la rivista più importante e riconosciuta nel mondo del professional wrestling, i suoi premi ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Riecco gli Young Buncks - saranno loro a sfidare Sting nel suo ultimo match?
Il Main Event della puntata di Dynamite di stanotte ha visto affrontarsi sul ring Sting e Darby Allin contro Powerhouse Hobbs e Konosuke ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Grande successo di biglietti per Revolution - per l’addio a Sting ci sarà il pienone
Sting è sempre Sting. La AEW vuole celebrare il suo addio in Grande stile ad AEW Revolution e sembra che i fan stiano raccogliendo con ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Sting e Darby Allin in azione a Collision - anche Adam “Edge” Copeland sarà allo show. I dettagli
Tramite il profilo X di Tony Khan, la AEW ha reso noto che Darby Allin & Sting sfideranno i Workhorsemen stanotte a Collision. L’episodio, ... (zonawrestling)
AEW | Sting settimana prossima avrà un’ultima chance di diventare campione
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
AEW: Sting settimana prossima avrà un’ultima chance di diventare campione (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Durante l’ultima trasmissione di AEW Dynamite, andato in onda questa notte su TBS e Triller TV, è stato confermato un match titolato tra Big Bill e Ricky Starks contro Sting e Darby Allin per il primo programma di febbraio. L’episodio di questa settimana a Savannah, Georgia, ha visto The Icon e The Daredevil sfidare i campioni in carica per i titoli di coppia. Di fronte a questa sfida, poco dopo nel backstage, Big Bill e The Absolute hanno accettato senza esitazioni. After hearing what Sting & Darby Allin had to say.The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill have their reply.Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@starkmanjones @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/R93kOg1yr4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2024 Ricordiamo che Sting ha indicato Revolution 2024 come l’ultima tappa della sua ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW wrestlers and fans talk how the sport extends beyond the ring Hundreds of excited fans crowded Enmarket Arena Wednesday night for the return of AEW in Savannah. But one pro wrestler said the biggest lessons extend beyond the ring. "Swerve" Strickland joined AEW ... Sting & Darby are getting a Tag title shot before Revolution Dynamite, they plainly stated their goal — and that they plan to make sure Sting ends his career as a champion. After sharing a story about the start of their partnership and gassing up The Icon by ... AEW: Sting Going for One More Championship Before Retirement The Icon himself, Sting, is finally retiring from professional wrestling. AEW Revolution, which takes place live on March 3rd, will feature Sting's very last match. He and tag team partner/protege ...
AEW StingVideo su : AEW Sting
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.