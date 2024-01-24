VTech to Acquire Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Strategic Acquisition Strengthens VTech's Global Businesses and Operations HONG KONG and BOCHOLT, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/
VTech Holdings Limited ("VTech", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the United States, today announced that Snom Solutions GmbH, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an Assets Purchase Agreement to Acquire the Assets (including the manufacturing facilities located in Bocholt, Germany) of Gigaset Communications GmbH ("Gigaset"). Gigaset is the market leader for DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
