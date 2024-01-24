Swimming pool, come finisce il film? (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Il film Swimming pool finisce con Sarah che torna a Londra e va a trovare John nel suo ufficio editoriale con il suo nuovo romanzo, intitolato Swimming pool (Piscina), che aveva previsto sarebbe stato rifiutato da John, per cui lo aveva fatto stampare da un altro editore. La figlia di John, Julia, arriva proprio mentre Sarah se ne sta andando, ma si rivela essere una persona diversa dalla ragazza che era venuta a casa di John in Francia. Questo dopo che Marcel si insospettisce per il cumulo di terra fresca dove Sarah e Julie hanno seppellito il corpo di Franck, e Sarah lo seduce per distrarlo. Julie se ne va, ringraziando Sarah per il suo aiuto e lasciandole il manoscritto di un romanzo inedito che sostiene sia stato scritto da sua madre, e che in precedenza aveva detto che John aveva ...Leggi su cultweb
