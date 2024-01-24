Swimming pool | come finisce il film?

This Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom haven with an inviting open-plan kitchen, a secure lockup garage, and the added allure of a communal swimming pool awaits its new owner! Embrace the perfect blend ...The stylish well designed gourmet kitchen provides a social flow for entertaining whilst looking out onto the manicured garden, swimming pool and Gazebo. The accommodating and spacious living rooms ...WSU swimming lost its first meet of 2024 to the USC Trojans 133.5 to 104.5, Saturday at Gibb Pool. USC started off strong with a first-place win in the 200-meter medley relay but the Cougars were ...