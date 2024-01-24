Sirius Medical Celebrates the Enrollment of the First Patient in the MELODY Study with Pintuition®

Sirius Medical is proud to celebrate the Enrollment of the First Patient in the MELODY Study using the innovative Sirius Pintuition System by Prof. Dr. Banys-Paluchowski. This state-of-the-art Surgical Marker Navigation System with GPSDetect technology is designed to aid surgeons in precisely locating non-palpable tumors, marking a significant advancement in surgical precision and Patient care. The MELODY Study, officially known as "MELODY - MEthods for LOcalization of Different types of breast lesions," is a prospective, international, non-interventional multicenter cohort Study. It focuses on ...
