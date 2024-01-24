Sirius Medical Celebrates the Enrollment of the First Patient in the MELODY Study with Pintuition® (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Sirius Medical Celebrates the Enrollment of the First Patient in the MELODY Study with Pintuition® EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical is proud to celebrate the enrollment of the first patient in the MELODY Study using the innovative Sirius Pintuition System by Prof ...
