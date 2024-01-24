OPPO and Nokia sign 5G patent cross-license agreement

OPPO and Nokia sign 5G patent cross-license agreement (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - Leading smart device company OPPO today announced that it has signed a global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. Following the agreement, both parties will resolve all pending litigation in all jurisdictions. The specific terms of the agreement are confidential as per mutual agreement. Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at OPPO, stated, "We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, ...
