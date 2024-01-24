OPPO and Nokia sign 5G patent cross-license agreement

OPPO and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Fonte : sbircialanotizia
OPPO and Nokia sign 5G patent cross-license agreement (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - Leading smart device company OPPO today announced that it has signed a global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. Following the agreement, both parties will resolve all pending litigation in all jurisdictions. The specific terms
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
BetterCommerce Fuels DaMENSCH Expansion Strategy with Composable Commerce This partnership holds significance as DaMENSCH marks the inaugural customer for BetterCommerce in India following its recent entry into the Indian market. "We wanted to reach zero in-house ...
Like foldables, but high price a turn-off Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be coming While other brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, HONOR, and other Chinese companies are bringing innovative foldable at affordable prices, Samsung is reportedly trying to do the same by bringing entry-level ...
Nokia Signs 5G Patent Cross-license Deal With OPPO, Ending All Patent Litigation Finnish network company Nokia (NOK) announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year global patent cross-license agreement with ...
Video su : OPPO and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.