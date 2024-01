Limehome | ' 2023 di crescita | punta sull' Italia'

Limehome, operatore dell'hospitality attivo nell'offerta di appartamenti gestiti con processi digitalizzati, ha registrato un 2023 di crescita elo sbarco in Italia dove, dopo Milano e Roma, punta ...ECE Marketplaces achieved a strong leasing performance in 2023 and once again increased the leased space in its centers. In total, the company achieved a leasing performance of around 800,000 m² in ...Germany: Munich-based, tech-enabled apartment operator limehome has shared its latest milestones after reporting strong growth in the 2023 financial year, including increasing its apartment portfolio ...