Ji Chang Wook è il fidanzato perfetto nel suo ultimo K-drama, "Benvenuti a Samdal-ri" (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) "Benvenuti a Samdal-ri" può essere definito come la quintessenza del "comfort drama" che lascia gli spettatori tranquilli e soddisfatti. L'interpretazione di Ji Chang Wook nel ruolo di Cho Yong-pil, il protagonista maschile in questo K-drama disponibile in Italia su Netflix, è nient'altro che "esemplare", e mostra ancora una volta la sua versatilità come attore, consolidando il suo status di "boyfriend-material" dell'universo Hallyu. "Benvenuti a Samdal-ri" non è definibile come un capolavoro, ma è qualcosa che rimane impresso nella mente di chi lo guarda. Questo K-drama, intreccia temi di amicizia, famiglia, amore e scoperta di sé sullo sfondo mozzafiato del mare dell'isola di Jeju. Le onde dell'oceano dettano il ritmo e il passo ...Leggi su panorama
