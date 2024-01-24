Isabella e Josephine di Danimarca: un cappotto (anzi due) color pastello che racconta molto di loro (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Le due sorelle, diventate da poco Principesse, sfoggiano una combo di soprabiti caramellosi e perbene, in apparente contrasto con il look ultravioletto e super glam della madre, la neo Regina Mary. Che il colore zuccheroso riveli in realtà un carattere bello tosto?Leggi su vanityfair
Advertising
A majestic debut: King Frederik and Queen Mary's enchanting Sunday at the snowy Aarhus Cathedral All smiles for the newly crowned royals of Denmark as they pay a picture-perfect visit to church on one snow-kissed Sunday ... Queen Mary laughs off awkward moment with daughter Princess Isabella King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out with all of their children for the first time since accession day, attending a church service at Aarhus Cathedral last Sunday. And Queen Mary, 51, and her ... “I love marriage”: King Frederik praises wife, Queen Mary in new memoir "It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy." The King was then joined on the balcony by Mary and their four children, Crown Prince Christian, ...
Isabella JosephineVideo su : Isabella Josephine