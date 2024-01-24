Highlights Zverev-Alcaraz 6-1 6-3 6-72 6-4 | quarti di finale Australian Open 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Zverev-Alcaraz 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4, quarti di finale Australian Open 2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Alexander Zverev batte al quarto set Alcaraz nell’ultimo quarto di finale dell’Australian Open 2024. 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4 in 3 ore e 8 minuti di gioco il punteggio a favore del tedesco, che torna in semifinale Slam dopo il grave infortunio alla caviglia nel Roland Garros 2022. Ad aspettarlo c’è Danil Medvedev, uscito vincente dalla battaglia al quinto set con Hurkacz. Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Alcaraz-Zverev, match valevole per i quarti di finale degli Australian Open 2024. SportFace.
