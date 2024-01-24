GoAnywhere MFT | Aggiorna Subito per Proteggerti dalla Vulnerabilità Critica CVE-2024-0204

GoAnywhere users, listen up! Critical bug (CVE-2024-0204) lets anyone become admin. Update to 7.4.1 immediately.Exploit code is now available for a critical authentication bypass vulnerability in Fortra's GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) software that allows attackers to create new admin users on ...Fortra is warning of a new authentication bypass vulnerability impacting GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) versions before 7.4.1 that allows an attacker to create a new admin user.