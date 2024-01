Corporate Governance | cosa sono i principi G20 OCSE e perché sono importanti

A large part of my role involves corporate governance, ensuring that Kensington adheres to the latest requirements and that we are abreast of any changes. The Consumer Duty has been a key ...European Union lawmakers on Wednesday backed a two-year delay in sector-specific rules for the oil, energy and mining industries, to make more detailed disclosures on environmental, social and ...and consult on corporate actions and governance. First, Debbie Wildrick, a seasoned beverage and consumer products executive, has joined our team to spearhead growth of the FOMO health energy drink, ...