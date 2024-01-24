Bournemouth vs Swansea City – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Il quarto turno di FA Cup si giocherà al Vitality Stadium giovedì 25 gennaio sera, quando il Bournemouth, squadra di Premier League, ospiterà lo Swansea City, squadra di Championship. Mentre i Cherries hanno rimontato due gol di svantaggio all’intervallo per battere il Queens Park Rangers per 3-2 nel terzo turno all’inizio del mese, gli Swans si sono assicurati il passaggio al quarto turno grazie alla vittoria per 2-0 in casa contro il Morecambe. Il calcio di inizio di Bournemouth vs Swansea City è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Bournemouth vs Swansea City a che punto sono le due squadre Bournemouth Dopo l’eroica vittoria contro il QPR, che ha dato il via al nuovo anno con una nota positiva, ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
