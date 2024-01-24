Bournemouth-Swansea (FA Cup, 25-01-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Dopo essersi incontrati in estate nel secondo turno di EFL Cup, quando il Bournemouth espugnò il campo dello Swansea, le due squadre di ritrovano in FA Cup. I padroni di casa da novembre in avanti hanno perso solo quattro partite in tutte le competizioni, contro Liverpool, due volte, Tottenham e Man City. Dopo un’inizio di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Bournemouth-Swansea - FA Cup : streaming - probabili formazioni - pronostici
Bournemouth-Swansea è una partita valida per il quarto turno di FA Cup e si gioca giovedì alle 20:45: formazioni, pronostici, tv e streaming. Il ... (ilveggente)
Bournemouth vs Swansea City – probabili formazioni
Il quarto turno di FA Cup si giocherà al Vitality Stadium giovedì 25 gennaio sera, quando il Bournemouth, squadra di Premier League, ospiterà lo ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Bournemouth vs Swansea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds & free bets An improving Bournemouth side were handed a harsh lesson by Liverpool at the weekend but can pick themselves up and go again when hosting Swansea City in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday (7.45pm, ... Iraola wary of 'possession-based' Swansea Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has warned his players to take seriously FA Cup opponents Swansea City, who he has praised as a “possession-based” team. Iraola’s Premier League squad host the ... Bournemouth VS Swansea: FA Cup Preview, Round 4, 2024 Bournemouth host Swansea in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Thursday, as both sides look to bounce back from home defeats in the league. The Vitality Stadium, which will host a big FA Cup Fourth ...
Bournemouth SwanseaVideo su : Bournemouth Swansea