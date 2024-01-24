Asics e Kenzo uniti per il rilancio di Gel-Kayano™ 20 (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Kenzo by Nigo combina il design ispirato al suo tradizionale uso dei colori, con l’expertise tecnica di Asics Asics presenta Gel-Kayano™ 20, la prima sneaker realizzata in collaborazione con Kenzo e disegnata da Nigo, direttore artistico della casa di moda francese.Sono tre le varianti colore della calzatura, che unisce l’eredità di Kenzo con l’innovativa lavorazione artigianale di Asics. Lanciata originariamente nel 2013, Gel-Kayano™ 20 è conosciuta per le sue caratteristiche di ammortizzazione nelle corse di lunghe distanze. La sua silhouette si ispira al design di edifici e automobili, creando una struttura in grado di offrire diverse funzionalità per le esperienze di tutti i giorni. Il modello, nato come scarpa da running stabile, viene oggi ...Leggi su lopinionista
