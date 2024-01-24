Amnesty, Oxfam, Save The Children e altre 13 ong internazionali: “Basta armi a Israele e ai gruppi armati palestinesi” (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Un appello lanciato oggi da 16 ong internazionali, tra cui Amnesty International, Oxfam e Save The Children, ha invitato tutti i Paesi del mondo a smettere di fornire armi a Israele e ai gruppi armati palestinesi. “Chiediamo a tutti gli Stati membri delle Nazioni Unite di fermare immediatamente il trasferimento di armi, componenti e munizioni a Israele e ai gruppi armati e palestinesi”, si legge nel documento. “Esiste il rischio che vengano utilizzate per commettere o agevolare gravi violazioni del diritto internazionale umanitario o dei diritti umani”. L’appello è stato firmato da Federation Handicap International – Humanity & ...Leggi su tpi
