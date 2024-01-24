AFCON | Il Ghana licenzia Chris Hughton dopo un’uscita shock

YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton has been sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job. Hughton was relieved of his duties after the Black Stars were eliminated in the ...Centre-back Yali Dellahi swept home the winning goal late in the first half to stun the two-time AFCON winners. Algeria exit the tournament ... They join fellow former champions Ghana in being ...Chris Hughton has been sacked as coach of Ghana after the Black Stars’ early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations. Hughton’s side failed to win any of their three group-stage matches in Cote ...