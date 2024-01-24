AFCON: Il Ghana licenzia Chris Hughton dopo un’uscita shock (Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: I funzionari del Ghana non hanno perso tempo nel sollevare Chris Hughton dai suoi compiti dopo l’eliminazione dalla Coppa d’Africa (AFCON). Martedì sera le Black Stars hanno pareggiato 2-2 contro il Mozambico nell’ultima partita della fase a gironi AFCON, con una doppietta di rigori di Jordan Ayew annullati dai gol di Cipriano Catamo e Isnard Mandava al 91esimo e 93esimo minuto. Mantenere il vantaggio avrebbe portato alla qualificazione al secondo posto, ma i risultati altrove sono andati contro di loro dopo il tempo pieno. Hughton è stato licenziato dalla Federcalcio del Ghana (GFA) il giorno successivo. Un comunicato recita: “Chris Hughton è ...Leggi su justcalcio
2023 AFCON: Video Of Daniel Amartey Stripping Off His Jersey And Throwing It To Fans Emerges YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton has been sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job. Hughton was relieved of his duties after the Black Stars were eliminated in the ... AFCON minnows Mauritania send Algeria home early Centre-back Yali Dellahi swept home the winning goal late in the first half to stun the two-time AFCON winners. Algeria exit the tournament ... They join fellow former champions Ghana in being ... Ghana Sacks Coach Hughton After AFCON Failure Chris Hughton has been sacked as coach of Ghana after the Black Stars’ early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations. Hughton’s side failed to win any of their three group-stage matches in Cote ...
