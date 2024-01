AEW | Samoa Joe parlerà al pubblico di Dynamite questa notte

(Di mercoledì 24 gennaio 2024)andrà in onda un nuovo episodio di AEW, il principale weekly show targato All Elite Wrestling. Per l’occasione farà ritorno il campione massimo della compagnia,Joe, pronto a rilasciare parole importanti davanti al proprio. La scorsa settimana Joe ha difeso con successo la cintura in un intenso main event, cosa si prospetta ora per il suo percorso da AEW World Champion? TONIGHTWednesday Night #AEW8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetworkWe'll hear from #AEW World Champion @Joe, LIVE Tonight!Last Wednesday, Joe retained the Championship in an intense main event! What comes next for the Champ?Find out TONIGHT on TBS, LIVE on @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/H0tdmK0kLc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2024

Samoa Joe retained the AEW World Heavyweight Title over HOOK last week on AEW Dynamite.He made that very clear to both current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and his archrival Swerve Strickland, who is also coming for Joe. On last week's Dynamite, Joe turned away a spirited challenge from ...In his first reign as AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe will be the first titleholder under the returning system, and shared his thoughts on the change during an interview with Sportskeeda. "It doesn't ...