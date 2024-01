WWE | Raw potrebbe rischiare di non andare in onda per due mesi prima che inizi la partnership con Netflix nel 2025

The 10-year partnership will see Raw on the streaming platform in the United States, Canada, Britain and Latin America, among other territories, the companies said. Netflix will also exclusively ...Johnson has not actively wrestled since 2016, but in an appearance on WWE Raw earlier this month he hinted at a potential comeback match with his cousin, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns - perhaps ...WWE SmackDown is about to undergo a change at the commentary desk as one of its voices is out. Kevin Patrick's tenure as the lead Raw commentator didn't sit well with fans, leading to his eventual ...