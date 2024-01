WWE | Okada vicinissimo alla firma | possibile il suo approdo a NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been appointed to the board of directors of TKO, the group that owns WWE and UFC. The wrestler and actor's appointment was announced in a press release by TKO on Tuesday ...His rivalry with Kenny Omega in the mid-to-late 2010s helped establish New Japan Pro Wrestling for scores of American converts sick of the WWE product. Through the bleakest days of COVID, it was Okada ...WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw is moving to Netflix in January 2025. On Tuesday (January 23), WWE announced a long-term partnership with the streaming service, which will move Raw off linear ...