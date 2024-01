WWE | Kevin Patrick rimosso dal team di commento di Smackdown | si attende solo l’ufficialità

Kevin Patrick's days as a commentator on Friday Night SmackDown are coming to an end, SE Scoops can reveal. Our very own Aaron Varble reports that SmackDown is set to undergo a change that will see ...Hyderabad: It’s time for the first WWE Premium Live Event of the year and the excitement levels are off the roof as WWE Royal Rumble takes the spotlight on Sunday, 28 th January. Witness the LIVE ...SmackDown commentator Kevin Patrick is "out" of the blue brand play-by-play chair with immediate effect. This is per a story that broke on social media that confirmed that the former Raw commentator ...