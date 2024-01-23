Windows 10 22H2 | Scopri tutte le Novità dell’Aggiornamento KB5034203 con Widget Meteo e Conformità UE

Microsoft has released the January 2024 preview update for Windows 10, version 22H2, which adds Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliance in the European Economic Area (EEA) to allow European users to ...Therefore Windows 11 24H2 looks to be a fairly major upcoming release unlike version 23H2 which was downloaded via an enablement package (EKB) on top of 22H2. There was also a recent mention of ...Having trouble installing Windows 11's January 2024 update Many users have experienced similar issues when installing the KB5034123.