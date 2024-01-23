Windows 10 22H2 | Scopri tutte le Novità dell’Aggiornamento KB5034203 con Widget Meteo e Conformità UE

Fonte : windows8.myblog
Windows 10 22H2: Scopri tutte le Novità dell’Aggiornamento KB5034203 con Widget Meteo e Conformità UE (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) Windows 10 22H2: Una Profonda Immersione nell’Aggiornamento KB5034203 Microsoft presenta l’aggiornamento non di sicurezza KB5034203 per Windows 10 22H2, portando una serie di miglioramenti, correzioni di bug e nuove funzionalità che trasformano l’esperienza utente. Vediamo in dettaglio tutte le Novità che questo aggiornamento ha da … ?
Leggi su windows8.myblog
Advertising
Windows 10 KB5034203 preview update adds EU DMA compliance Microsoft has released the January 2024 preview update for Windows 10, version 22H2, which adds Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliance in the European Economic Area (EEA) to allow European users to ...
Unlike 23H2, Windows 11 24H2 could be a major update, Windows "12" might be 'delayed'0 0 Therefore Windows 11 24H2 looks to be a fairly major upcoming release unlike version 23H2 which was downloaded via an enablement package (EKB) on top of 22H2. There was also a recent mention of ...
Windows 11 KB5034123 January 2024 update won’t install, users flag installation issues Having trouble installing Windows 11's January 2024 update Many users have experienced similar issues when installing the KB5034123.
Video su : Windows 22H2
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.