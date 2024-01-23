Un video di MrBeast ha fatto 250mila dollari su Twitter | ma c’è un ma anzi | ce ne sono due

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has revealed he made more than $250,000 from posting a video on X, but said it was a ‘bit of a facade’. YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) had earlier snubbed ...YouTube's biggest star MrBeast conducted an experiment on X to see how much ad revenue he would get. People think Elon Musk is rigged the results.You subscribe they win: The inner-workings of the PewDiePie vs T-Series war Famous YouTuber MrBeast is nearing a deal for a reality competition show with the OTT platform Prime Video. According to an ...