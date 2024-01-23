Un video di MrBeast ha fatto 250mila dollari su Twitter, ma c’è un ma (anzi: ce ne sono due) (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) Il noto youtuber ha reso pubbliche le informazioni sui soldi incassati sulla piattaforma di Elon Musk. Che però potrebbe avere barato sulle visualizzazioniLeggi su repubblica
Advertising
YouTuber MrBeast made $250K from one X video, says it was a ’facade’ Popular YouTuber MrBeast has revealed he made more than $250,000 from posting a video on X, but said it was a ‘bit of a facade’. YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) had earlier snubbed ... Some X users are convinced Elon Musk rigged the results of a MrBeast ad experiment where he earned $250,000 YouTube's biggest star MrBeast conducted an experiment on X to see how much ad revenue he would get. People think Elon Musk is rigged the results. YouTuber MrBeast in talks with Prime Video for a TV show You subscribe they win: The inner-workings of the PewDiePie vs T-Series war Famous YouTuber MrBeast is nearing a deal for a reality competition show with the OTT platform Prime Video. According to an ...
video MrBeastVideo su : video MrBeast