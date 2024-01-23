The Bad Batch 3: trailer, uscita e tutto ciò che sappiamo (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) The Bad Batch: il trailer, il cast, la data di uscita e tutto quello che sappiamo della stagione 3 della serie animata di Star Wars Ci avviciniamo sempre più all’uscita degli episodi della terza e ultima stagione di The Bad Batch, serie del franchise di Star Wars in uscita su Disney Plus che sarà uno dei prodotti di punta di questo febbraio sulla piattaforma. Trama Nell’epico finale di Star Wars: The Bad Batch, il gruppo sarà messo alla prova nella lotta per ricongiungersi con Omega, che dovrà affrontare le proprie sfide all’interno di un remoto laboratorio scientifico imperiale. Il gruppo, diviso e minacciato da ogni parte, sarà costretto a cercare alleati inaspettati, imbarcarsi in missioni pericolose e raccogliere ...Leggi su tuttotek
Star Wars : The Bad Batch - l'epica conclusione su Disney+
Disney+ apre il sipario sulla stagione finale della popolare serie della Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Questa serie animata, spinoff di
The Bad Batch : il trailer e la data di uscita della stagione 3 della serie animata di Star Wars
Disney+ ha condiviso il trailer e il poster della stagione 3 della serie animata The Bad Batch, l'ultima del progetto ambientato nell'universo di
