Shtayyeh | non ascoltate Netanyahu | riconoscere lo stato palestinese

Iran's foreign minister receives a visa to attend a UNSC meeting on Israel in New York.The post UN Gaza coordinator meets Israeli officials, tours Kibbutz Kfar Aza appeared first on ...Dopo essersi trincerato dietro un «no» all'interruzione della guerra risuonato nel mondo intero insieme alla decisa contrapposizione a un futuro stato palestinese a Gaza, adesso le cose sembrano muove ...The Authority has yet to accept receiving the tax revenues officially. At the onset of the cabinet meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that consultations were being conducted to ...