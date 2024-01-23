Safer Internet Day, il 6 febbraio evento a Roma in diretta streaming per tutte le scuole. Nota (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) Il 6 febbraio 2024 ricorre il Safer Internet Day (SID), la giornata mondiale per la sicurezza in Rete, celebrata in contemporanea in oltre 100 nazioni di tutto il mondo L'articolo . Leggi su orizzontescuola
Advertising
Safer Internet Day, si celebra il 6 febbraio: evento in diretta streaming per tutte le scuole Il 6 febbraio 2024 ricorre il Safer Internet Day (SID), la giornata mondiale per la sicurezza in Rete, celebrata in contemporanea in oltre 100 nazioni di tutto il mondo. L’iniziativa, istituita e prom ... Yemen's aging oil tanker is now more vulnerable to Red Sea attacks The 48-year-old FSO Safer was dubbed a 'ticking time bomb' for years. It remained unserviced as fighting erupted in Yemen and concerns mounted that a leak or on-board explosion might spill its 1.14 mi ... Ooredoo Kuwait Elevates Education through Technological Innovation In alignment with International Education Day, Ooredoo Kuwait, the renowned digital innovator, reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing education through technology. As a trailblazer in ...
Safer InternetVideo su : Safer Internet