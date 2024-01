Poetry Slam | tra i giovani spopolano le gare a colpi di versi

Westchester County Executive George Latimer today partnered with ArtsWestchester to announce that Westchester County’s new Poet Laureate will be Phylisha Villanueva of Yonkers. Villanueva was one of ...Sabato 27 gennaio 2024, alle 21.30, riparte a La Claque Poetry Slam, l’ormai tradizionale "spettacolo della poesia", organizzato dal collettivo Genova Slam. Giunto alla terza edizione, il contest ...On Sunday, the Is Said Foundation, in collaboration with FlpSyd Voices, will pay homage to Lyons by celebrating his life and contributions to poetry, playwriting and storytelling during a public ...