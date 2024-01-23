No! Mara Venier non promuove un servizio di trading con Elon Musk (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) La conduttrice di Domenica In, Mara Venier, promuove nel suo programma un servizio di trading con il supporto del visionario imprenditore Elon Musk. Questo è quello che si vede in un video che circola su Facebook. Tuttavia, il video è un deepfake, il servizio di trading non esiste, è una truffa. La conduttrice ha smentito il suo coinvolgimento, e il sito a cui si approda imita quello di Rai News, ma contiene innumerevoli incongruenze. Si tratta di una variazione di una truffa di cui Open aveva già scritto. Per chi ha fretta: Il video è un deepfake. Il servizio di trading non esiste, è una truffa. La conduttrice ha smentito il suo coinvolgimento. Il sito a cui si approda imita quello ...Leggi su open.online
