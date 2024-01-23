Kardex and Addverb start partnership in the area of intralogistics software (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Kardex has agreed a strategic partnership with Addverb in the area of intralogistics software. Addverb is a leading global robotics and warehouse automation company based in India. The cooperation combines Kardex's expertise in the area of compact storage systems with Addverb's outstanding warehouse management technology. Addverb's highly innovative warehouse management system is based on a modern microservices architecture and fully operable in the cloud. The partnership between Kardex and Addverb enables an integrated and efficient solution package with the latest technologies in the area of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kardex has agreed a strategic partnership with Addverb in the area of intralogistics software. Addverb is a leading global robotics and warehouse automation company based in India. The cooperation combines Kardex's expertise in the area of compact storage systems with Addverb's outstanding warehouse management technology. Addverb's highly innovative warehouse management system is based on a modern microservices architecture and fully operable in the cloud. The partnership between Kardex and Addverb enables an integrated and efficient solution package with the latest technologies in the area of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Kardex and Addverb start partnership in the area of intralogistics software Kardex has agreed a strategic partnership with Addverb in the area of intralogistics software. Addverb is a leading global robotics and warehouse automation company based in India. The cooperation com ... Taiwan Expands Investment to Enhance International Collaboration Initiatives, Empowering Taiwanese Content and Talent to Thrive in the Global Market TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To aggregate an increased volume of Taiwanese content for global audiences and foster collaboration opportunities between Taiwan and the international community, ... 2024 Warehousing Outlook & Trends Kardex's latest industry report, 2024 Warehousing Outlook and Trends provides an analysis of survey results from 200+ professionals in warehousing and distribution centers, providing insights into the ...
Kardex andVideo su : Kardex and