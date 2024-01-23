India, ceo di Vistex Sanjay Shah precipita e muore mentre si cala dall'alto alla festa aziendale, grave il presidente - VIDEO CHOC (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) Sta facendo il giro del web quanto accaduto durante il party aziendale della Vistex, società tech di Chicago, in India. Il Ceo dell'azienda, Sanjay Shah, 56 anni, ha perso la vita dopo essere precipitato da un palco sollevato da una gru che doveva scendere dall'alto sulla folla. Insieme a lui è cadu Leggi su ilgiornaleditalia
Advertising
India, tragedia al party aziendale: il Ceo precipita e muore mentre si cala dall'alto E' accaduto in India. Il Ceo di Vistex, una società tech di Chicago, Sanjay Shah di 56 anni, ha perso la vita e il presidente dell'azienda Raju Datla, 52 anni, è gravemente ferito. Sono precipitati ... Vistex Mourns the Passing of Vistex Founder, CEO and Chief Architect Sanjay Shah 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Vistex announced today the unexpected passing of Vistex Founder, CEO and ... About Sanjay ShahSanjay Shah's bootstrap story began when he left Mumbai, India to attend Lehigh ... Cipla reports 32 percent increase in net profit to Rs 1056 crore in Q3 Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the company's topline growth for the quarter was 14 per cent year-on-year. The company's One India business grew at a healthy 12 per cent year-on-year backed ... Hero MotoCorp unveils future roadmap at ‘Hero World’ in Jaipur, launches new models, prototypes, EV concepts Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive chairman and Mr Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp at the launch of the Hero ... Today we stand as a beacon of Indian ingenuity and enterprise, contributing significantly to ...
India ceoVideo su : India ceo