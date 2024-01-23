FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Amadix's preventive screening blood test for Colorectal Cancer (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) MADRID, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Amadix, a Spanish biotech company, announced today that PreveCol®, its Colorectal Cancer screening blood test, has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With this milestone, Amadix becomes the first European company to announce this recognition for early detection of Colorectal Cancer. PreveCol® has demonstrated to have the potential to offer a great significant benefit to patients and has proven to have better diagnostic efficacy than currently approved Colorectal Cancer screening tests in the US. FDA's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Amadix´s preventive screening blood test for Colorectal Cancer Amadix, a Spanish biotech company, announced today that PreveCol®, its colorectal cancer screening blood test, has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
