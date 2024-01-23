A special area dedicated to Al at IVS 2024 (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) IVS groundbreaking new feature. You will find a new dedicated area in C Hall entirely focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in valve technology. This innovative area will showcase how AI is transforming the valve industry, offering both exhibitors and buyers a unique opportunity to explore and engage with the latest AI-driven technologies. From production improvements to supply chain optimisation, this space is designed to open up new horizons for your business. If your company is involved in AI, please contact us to be part of IVS 2024: [email protected] Leggi su bergamonews
Advertising
L’ipotesi dei rifiuti speciali abbandonati - il sequestro dell’area e i mancati controlli : cosa sappiamo dell’incendio all’ospedale di Tivoli
Le fiamme dell’incendio scoppiato nella notte all’ospedale San Giovanni Evangelista di Tivoli sono partite dall’esterno sul retro del nosocomio, ... (open.online)
Guerra ultime notizie. Israele ha circondato Gaza City. Ucciso capo sicurezza speciale Hamas a Gaza. Sottomarino nucleare Usa nell’area
Le truppe israeliane avrebbero anche diviso in due la Striscia di Gaza e si starebbero apprestanto all’assalto finale contro Hamas. Terminata la ... (ilsole24ore)
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host 'Dear England' screening Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host a special screening of the play Dear England, exploring the nation's relationship with football. Traders in New Road area protest after KMC bans vehicle parking The traders and businesspersons of New Road area have protested after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City banned vehicle parking in the area.
special areaVideo su : special area