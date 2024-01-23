2024 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) - TOKYO, Jan. 23,/PRNewswire/TheFoundationthe winners of theon January 23,. Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskins (UK) and Prof. John Michael Wallace (USA) are co-winners of thein the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and Prof. Ronald M. Evans (USA) has been awarded thein the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science. - Fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskinshttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/01155280/ prw PI4fl MnpACdsk.jpg Prof. John Michael ...