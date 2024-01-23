2024 Japan Prize Laureates Announced (Di martedì 23 gennaio 2024) - TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Japan Prize Foundation Announced the winners of the 2024 Japan Prize on January 23, 2024. Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskins (UK) and Prof. John Michael Wallace (USA) are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and Prof. Ronald M. Evans (USA) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science. - Fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskinshttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/202401155280/ prw PI4fl MnpACdsk.jpg Prof. John Michael ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
