(Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver, is excited to announce the launch of its-themed, starting on January 18, 2024. The, under the banner "Create Boldly, Protect Wisely," reflects's unwavering commitment to ensuring userwhile pursuing creative endeavors.acknowledges the growing interest in laser machines, alongside concerns about potential risks like overheating, eye discomfort, skin irritation.is dedicated to being a trustworthy, prioritizingand care, thus enabling more individuals to create by ...

IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - -, an industry - leading laser cutter and engraver brand, is excited to announce the launch of its- ever safety - themed brand campaign , starting on January 18, 2024. The campaign, under ...IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - -, an industry - leading laser cutter and engraver brand, is excited to announce the launch of its- ever safety - themed brand campaign , starting on January 18, 2024. The campaign, under ...Dayana Yastremska and Linda Noskova reached their first Grand Slam quarterfinals in contrasting fashion on Monday at the Australian Open. Yastremska beat two-time ...Tool, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver brand, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever safety-themed brand campaign, starting on January 18, 2024. The campaign, under the ...