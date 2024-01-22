xTool's First-Ever Brand Safety Campaign Kicks Off with a Notable Trade-In Program (Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
xTool, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver Brand, is excited to announce the launch of its First-Ever Safety-themed Brand Campaign, starting on January 18, 2024. The Campaign, under the banner "Create Boldly, Protect Wisely," reflects xTool's unwavering commitment to ensuring user Safety while pursuing creative endeavors. xTool acknowledges the growing interest in laser machines, alongside concerns about potential risks like overheating, eye discomfort, skin irritation. xTool is dedicated to being a trustworthy Brand, prioritizing Safety and care, thus enabling more individuals to create by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
xTool’s First-Ever Brand Safety Campaign Kicks Off with a Notable Trade-In Program
xTool's First - Ever Brand Safety Campaign Kicks Off with a Notable Trade - In Program IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - xTool , an industry - leading laser cutter and engraver brand, is excited to announce the launch of its first - ever safety - themed brand campaign , starting on January 18, 2024. The campaign, under ...
