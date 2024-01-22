Orphan: First Kill, la recensione del prequel del cult horror del 2009: l’età è quella che ti senti (Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) Il film: Orphan: First Kill, 2022. Regia: William Brent Bell. Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan, Hiro Kanagawa. Genere: horror, Thriller. Durata: 99 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Netflix. Trama: Dopo essere fuggita da una struttura psichiatrica in Estonia, Leena Klammer – trentunenne affetta da una patologia che la rende fisicamente identica a una bambina ma con la maturità di un’adulta – si reca negli Stati Uniti per fingersi la figlia scomparsa di una ricca famiglia. <!
> Nel 2009, Orphan di Jaume Collet-Serra era diventato un vero e proprio cult horror, inquietando milioni di spettatori nonostante le recensioni non sempre entusiastiche della critica. 13 anni dopo, è arrivato un ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Orphan : First Kill come finisce - spiegazione del finale
Dal 22 gennaio 2024 è disponibile su Netflix Orphan: First Kill. Si tratta del film del 2022 che fa da prequel alla pellicola horror Orphan del ... (latuafonte)
