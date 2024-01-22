Meet XJOY Bar 1000: The Small Bar with Big Game - 1000 Puffs in Just 2mL (Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Today, innovation is unleashed. The future arrives with XJOY Bar 1000, the world's first single use vape product to achieve more than 1000 Puffs in 2mL. Don't be fooled by its compact size, it holds 2mL of e-liquid that can deliver flavours that will stay with you until the end. In addition, to 1000 Puffs and consistent flavours, the XJOY Bar 1000 brings with it high standards of safety and unparalleled quality in the making of the product. "I am very fortunate for the opportunity to showcase our latest fully automated production line, all housed in the secure dust free production rooms." said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, innovation is unleashed. The future arrives with XJOY Bar 1000, the world's first single use vape product to achieve more than 1000 Puffs in 2mL. Don't be fooled by its compact size, it holds 2mL of e-liquid that can deliver flavours that will stay with you until the end. In addition, to 1000 Puffs and consistent flavours, the XJOY Bar 1000 brings with it high standards of safety and unparalleled quality in the making of the product. "I am very fortunate for the opportunity to showcase our latest fully automated production line, all housed in the secure dust free production rooms." said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
XJOY Vape: Meet XJOY Bar 1000: The Small Bar with Big Game - 1000 Puffs in Just 2mL Today, innovation is unleashed. The future arrives with XJOY Bar 1000, the world's first single use vape product to achieve more than 1000 puffs in 2mL. Meet XJOY Bar 1000: The Small Bar with Big Game - 1000 Puffs in Just 2mL Today, innovation is unleashed. The future arrives with XJOY Bar 1000, the world's first single use vape product to achieve more than 1000 puffs in 2mL. Don't be fooled by its compact size, it holds 2 ...
Meet XJOYVideo su : Meet XJOY