Hitachi-LG Data Storage to Sell SK hynix Heat Sink for PlayStation 5 with Exclusive Promotion

January 22, Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc., SK hynix's global distributor and manufacturing partner, is set to launch the new "Haechi H01" Heat Sink designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. This innovative Heat Sink aims to maximize the cooling performance of the high-performance P41 internal SSD, developed by SK hynix. To promote the product, Hitachi-LG Data Storage is planning a global Amazon Promotion starting on January 22 and ending on February 4 in 9 countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia. The Haechi H01 Heat Sink ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hitachi-LG Data Storage venderà i dissipatori di SK hynix per PlayStation 5 con una promozione in esclusiva
