Fractus Expands Licensing Program into the Heart of Medical Device Tech

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/, renowned for pioneering advancements in antennanology, proudly announces the successfulof itsnology for wireless implantables like pacemakers, defibrillators and resynchronizations. In the field of, implantables are gaining increasing significance. Nowadays everything is connected. This is the reason why implantables require wireless connectivity. In this context,' antennanology plays a crucial role by enabling manufacturers to achieve maximum antenna performance within minimal space.' pioneering ...