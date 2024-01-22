Florence Korea Film Fest: ospiti d’eccezione Song Kang-ho e Kim Jee-woon (Di lunedì 22 gennaio 2024) La 22° edizione del Florence Korea Film Fest – a Firenze dal 21 al 29 marzo, al cinema La Compagnia – ha annunciato i suoi ospiti d’eccezione: saranno l’attore Song Kang-ho e il regista Kim Jee-woon. La maniFestazione è ideata e diretta da Riccardo Gelli dell’associazione Taegukgi e organizzata con il supporto di Fondazione Sistema Toscana, Regione Toscana, Città Metropolitana di Firenze, Comune di Firenze, KOFIC – Korean Film Council e Ambasciata della Repubblica della Corea, Istituto culturale coreano in Italia e KOFA – Korean Film Archive. Considerato uno degli attori sudcoreani più famosi a livello internazionale, Song ...Leggi su funweek
Advertising
Luxury brand flagship stores in Seoul are now gourmet hot spots Joining the flagship Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence, Italy, and other locations in Los Angeles ... one that entwines Italian food with the food and produce of other great global cuisines ... Luxury brand flagship stores are now gourmet hot spots With Seoul quickly becoming a center of luxury spending, even when compared to cities like London and Paris, global luxury powerhouses are flocking to the city to launch gourmet programs at their ...
Florence KoreaVideo su : Florence Korea