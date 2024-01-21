Leicester-Ipswich lunedì 22 gennaio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

...00 Lamia - Panserraikos 19:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Coventry -13:30 Birmingham - ...00 Rotherham - Stoke 16:00 Southampton - Sheffield Wed 16:00 West Brom - Blackburn 16:00- ......1 - 1 (Finale) Lamia - Panserraikos 0 - 2 (Finale) INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Coventry -3 -...1 (Finale) Southampton - Sheffield Wed 4 - 0 (Finale) West Brom - Blackburn 4 - 1 (Finale)-...Daniel Farke is on the market for new defensive options to aid Leeds United's promotion push.Leeds United are on the market for new defensive options before the January transfer window slams shut in ...Alle 20.45 spetta alla Serie C, con Benevento – Casertana, con il doppio capolinea raggiunto alle 21.00: Leicester – Ipswich per il Championship inglese e Granada – Atletico Madrid per la Liga. La ...