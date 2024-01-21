Leicester-Ipswich lunedì 22 gennaio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

...00 Lamia - Panserraikos 19:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Coventry -13:30 Birmingham - ...00 Rotherham - Stoke 16:00 Southampton - Sheffield Wed 16:00 West Brom - Blackburn 16:00- ......1 - 1 (Finale) Lamia - Panserraikos 0 - 2 (Finale) INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Coventry -3 -...1 (Finale) Southampton - Sheffield Wed 4 - 0 (Finale) West Brom - Blackburn 4 - 1 (Finale)-...Leicester City will hope to return to winning ways when they take on promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on Monday night. Leaders Leicester City were given a cruel wake up call last time around Coventry ...Jamie Vardy will have dreamed about it many times. The man who inspired Leicester City to Premier League and FA Cup glory.