Erika e Kevin | mamma e figlio sordi | «Il nostro super potere? Saper leggere il labiale»

...Destroy Lonely DJ Seinfeld DJ Snake Dom Dolla The Drums Eartheater Eddie Zuko Eli & Furde ...Aiko Jjuujjuu Jockstrap John Summit Jon Batiste Joplyn Jungle Justice Ken Carson Kenya Grace......Destroy Lonely DJ Seinfeld DJ Snake Dom Dolla The Drums Eartheater Eddie Zuko Eli & Furde ...Aiko Jjuujjuu Jockstrap John Summit Jon Batiste Joplyn Jungle Justice Ken Carson Kenya Grace...Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat will headline, with No Doubt, Ice Spice, Blur, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, and more down the bill ...C'è stato un incontro teso tra Steven Yeun e Kevin Feige ai Critics Choice dopo l'addio dell'attore al cast del nuovo film Thunderbolts.