Brighton-Wolverhampton (lunedì 22 gennaio 2024 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 21 gennaio 2024) Sia Brighton che Wolverhampton hanno passato il turno in FA Cup con i Wolves che però hanno avuto bisogno del replay per eliminare il Brentford ai tempi supplementari, mentre i Seagulls avevano chiuso la pratica Stoke City già il 6 gennaio. Per entrambi è la prima in Premier League del 2024 alla quale si presentano InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW 20 - 24 Gennaio (Premier League, Ligue 1 e Bundesliga) ... 'La Casa dello Sport Internazionale' diretta Sky Sport 24 e in streaming su NOW con Federica Lodi e Paolo Di Canio LUNEDÌ 22 GENNAIO ore 20.45 Brighton - Wolverhampton diretta Sky Sport Uno e NOW ... Al via la Coppa d'Asia: Giappone e Corea del Sud le grandi favorite - Top News ... Minamino (Monaco), Doan (Friburgo) e Mitoma (stella del Brighton di De Zerbi). Volendo trovare un ... sui colpi di Hwang Hee - chan (protagonista di un grande avvio di stagione con il Wolverhampton) e ... Liverpool have their own Kevin De Bruyne to unleash in title race vs Man City But while De Bruyne's return creates some dread on Merseyside, Liverpool have a world-class player of their own currently on ice and hopeful of a return for the business end of the campaign. Thiago ... Brighton vs. Wolverhampton odds, picks, predictions: Best bets for Monday's Premier League match from proven soccer expert Brighton and Hove Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in a 2023-24 English Premier League match at American Express Stadium. The teams are jockeying for position mid-table, with Brighton ...
Brighton WolverhamptonVideo su : Brighton Wolverhampton