I segreti di Wind River, la poesia iniziale del film: testo e traduzione (Di sabato 20 gennaio 2024) I segreti di Wind River, diretto da Taylor Sheridan nel 2017, inizia con la fuga di una ragazza scalza e piangente nella neve; le immagini sono accompagnate dalla voce fuori campo di Natalie, questo il suo nome, che recita una breve poesia d’amore per la propria terra, mentre, stremata, crolla a terra e muore. Vediamo insieme di seguito il testo e la traduzione del brano. There is a meadow in my perfect world. Where Wind dances the branches of the tree, casting leopards spots of light across the face of pond. The tree stands tall, and grand, and alone, shading the world beneath it. It’s here, in the cradle of all I hold dear. I guard every memory of you. And when I find myself frozen in the mud of the real… far from your loving eyes, I will return to this place, close ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
