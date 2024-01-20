Copilot for Microsoft 365 ora disponibile per tutte le aziende, grandi e piccole (Di sabato 20 gennaio 2024) Nel novembre 2023, Microsoft ha ufficialmente lanciato Copilot for Microsoft 365 per i clienti Enterprise, destinato specificamente alle grandi aziende iscritte ai piani enterprise Microsoft 365 E3 ed E5. Il costo per accedere alle funzionalità di intelligenza artificiale generativa di Copilot era fissato a $30 al mese … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
