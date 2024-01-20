AEW Rampage 19 01 24 Risultati

AEW Rampage

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©

Fonte : aewuniverse
AEW Rampage 19/01/24 Risultati (Di sabato 20 gennaio 2024) Questa notte a AEW Rampage Chris Jericho ha sconfitto Matt Sydal nel match di apertura. Penta El Zero Miedo ha sconfitto Anthony Henry. Kris Statlander ha sconfitto Queen Aminata. Infine Darby Allin ha sconfitto Jeff Hardy nel main event della serata. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
AEW Rampage results 01/19/24: Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy take extreme measures AEW enjoyed a few shows at the friendly confines of Daily's Place, but things returned to the norm Friday night with Rampage on the road in Charleston, South Carolina. This week already featured the ...
Top Independent Star Is Reportedly Signed To AEW Despite Lack Of 'All Elite' Graphic AEW CEO Tony Khan has been making good on his promise to scour the free agent market for the hottest talent in 2024, including his latest acquisition.
Video su : AEW Rampage
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.