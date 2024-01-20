AEW : Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin - Chris Jericho e tanto altro a Rampage. Ecco i risultati dello show – SPOILER
Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin e Chris Jericho vs Matt Sydal sono solo due degli incontri in programma nella prossima puntata di Rampage, che andrà ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Rampage fa fatica a decollare - ascolti di nuovo in calo
L’ultimo episodio di AEW Rampage, trasmesso venerdì 12 gennaio su TNT Drama, ha registrato una media di 361.000 spettatori, come riportato da ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Rampage 12/01/2023 Risultati
TNT Drama ha trasmesso ieri, 12 gennaio, l’episodio numero 127 di AEW Rampage, un evento che è stato registrato lo scorso mercoledì dopo la diretta ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Jeff Hardy ancora polemico su Instagram - “Intrappolati a Rampage”
Questa è stata una settimana controversa per i fratelli Hardy. Matt Hardy e sua moglie Reby Hardy hanno fatto trasparire la frustrazione degli ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Rampage 05/01/24 Risultati
AEW Rampage è stato trasmesso dal Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy e Matt Hardy) e Mark Briscoe hanno sconfitto ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Svelata la card del prossimo episodio di Rampage
Sulle pagine social ufficiali, la AEW ha annunciato una card di 4 match per il prossimo episodio di Rampage: ritornano in azione gli Hardys e ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Rampage 19 01 24 Risultati
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©
AEW Rampage 19/01/24 Risultati (Di sabato 20 gennaio 2024) Questa notte a AEW Rampage Chris Jericho ha sconfitto Matt Sydal nel match di apertura. Penta El Zero Miedo ha sconfitto Anthony Henry. Kris Statlander ha sconfitto Queen Aminata. Infine Darby Allin ha sconfitto Jeff Hardy nel main event della serata. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
AEW Rampage results 01/19/24: Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy take extreme measures AEW enjoyed a few shows at the friendly confines of Daily's Place, but things returned to the norm Friday night with Rampage on the road in Charleston, South Carolina. This week already featured the ... Top Independent Star Is Reportedly Signed To AEW Despite Lack Of 'All Elite' Graphic AEW CEO Tony Khan has been making good on his promise to scour the free agent market for the hottest talent in 2024, including his latest acquisition.
AEW RampageVideo su : AEW Rampage
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.