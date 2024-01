The 2023 China-Europe Forum on Offshore New Energy Development | Strengthen China-Europe Cooperation on Offshore Renewables for A Shared Green Future

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - YANCHENG,- Media OutReach - 22 Novemberplay a pivotal role in the realm of renewable, and itsstands as one of the key paths to combat climate change, expeditetransition, and ensuresecurity. In recent years, the integratedofwind,solar and marinehas become a new trend, while advanced technologies and innovative models includinghydrogen production andisland developing rapidly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3FmjFZaGTo Yancheng, ...