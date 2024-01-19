“Snow From Yesterday”, il nuovo album di Manu Delago: tracklist (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) In arrivo il 2 febbraio, ‘Snow From Yesterday‘ è il nuovo album di Manu Delago, compositore austriaco nominato ai Grammy, innovatore ed acclamato percussionista. Come l’acqua che scorre, il disco è fluido, versatile e potente. Rappresentato in tutte le sue forme, dalle montagne glaciali ai fiumi, fino alla più piccola goccia, ‘Snow From Yesterday’ racconta di viaggi e fasi della vita che possono cambiarti, ma che possono anche collegarti ad altri tempi ed altri luoghi. Un’energia fluente e tangibile collega ogni traccia. Ciò che risalta è il modo in cui gli argomenti toccati sono trasmessi con momenti di incredibile intimità. In ‘Snow From Yesterday’ ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
Cosa sono gli skousers Forse li avete già indossati ...avete mai messi" Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ... Coriolanus Snow (interpretato da Tom Blythe) prevedevano gli skousers che proprio nella pellicola ... Golden Reel Awards, tutte le nomination ... Natsuko Inoue 'Society of the Snow' Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu ... Eric Gillingham MPSE, GW Pope, III Dialogue Editor: Jackie Johnson 'World War II: From the Front Lines' - ... NI snow and ice: Yellow weather warning ends A yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland has ended after days of freezing conditions. On Thursday, Northern Ireland experienced its coldest day in more than a year, with ... Storm Isha: Dramatic weather change ahead with new storm named A dramatic change of weather is in store from this weekend, with weather warnings for strong winds and a new storm named by the Met Office. Storm Isha - the ninth named storm of the season - will ...
Snow FromVideo su : Snow From