NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Takes Minority Stake in Wiz Freight, India’s Leading Digital Forwarding Service Provider (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired a Minority equity Stake in Wiz Freight (hereinafter "Wiz"), a Leading Digital Forwarding Service Provider in India, on January 12 as its third investment made via the NX Global Innovation Fund, a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund established in January 2023. Logos:Wiz: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401155299-O3-27ZY3v6WNX: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401155299-O1-UAs7xMsJ Leggi su sbircialanotizia
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired a Minority equity Stake in Wiz Freight (hereinafter "Wiz"), a Leading Digital Forwarding Service Provider in India, on January 12 as its third investment made via the NX Global Innovation Fund, a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund established in January 2023. Logos:Wiz: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401155299-O3-27ZY3v6WNX: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401155299-O1-UAs7xMsJ Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in cargo-partner of Germany - Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary
TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the share transfer agreement ... (sbircialanotizia)
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in cargo - partner of Germany, Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the share transfer agreement concluded on May 12, 2023, with cargo - partner Group Holding AG and its subsidiaries Multi ... Viaggiare senza ritardi: sono queste le compagnie più puntuali ...58%), seguita al settimo posto da un'altra compagnia giapponese: la All Nippon Airways. con un ... In Europa il premio va a Iberia Express (84,58%), che vola solo all'interno del nostro ... ITA Airways: in vendita i voli in codeshare con All Nippon Airways La partnership commerciale garantirà maggiori opportunità di viaggio ai clienti, che potranno beneficiare della connettività via Roma Fiumicino e Tokyo Haneda ... Nippon Express rafforza la rete europea con l’acquisizione di cargo-partner L'acquisizione di cargo-partner segna un passo importante per Nippon Express nel consolidare la sua presenza in Europa centrale e orientale.
NIPPON EXPRESSVideo su : NIPPON EXPRESS